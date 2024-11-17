Ex-MLB star Jonathan Lucroy calls for voter ID requirement in elections

Former MLB star Jonathan Lucroy wondered on social media Saturday about some states not requiring identification to vote.

A Gallup Poll released in October revealed a vast majority of Americans support an ID requirement to vote in the election. House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said on CBS last month that many states do not require an ID to vote.

Lucroy, who was a two-time All-Star during his MLB career, questioned why an ID isn’t required by all states to vote when most Americans need an ID to buy alcohol or a house or even to drive. He opened a debate on X.

He responded to a post about IDs not being an obstacle to voting.

"Voting is a right. For American citizens. You are factual about that," Lucroy wrote. "Every state that Kamala won doesn’t have ID requirements to vote. Combine that with the amount of illegal aliens that have come across the border and now here we are. We must have ID to vote.

"We also need to cut the excuses when it comes to access. I know people that live out in the middle of nowhere in trailer that have IDs. You can’t say that there are voters that don’t have access due to hardship or financial means. Most of the population you speak of are in inner cities and urban areas. There is access all around. Fees for an ID here in Texas are 32$."

Lucroy has entered the political debate over the last few weeks and made revelations about his decision to stand for the national anthem and his issue with a COVID vaccine requirement.

He also wrote on X that he’s been receiving hate mail for his stances.