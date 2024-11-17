Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Ex-MLB star Jonathan Lucroy calls for voter ID requirement in elections

Lucroy has said he's getting hate mail for his stances

Speaker Johnson: Many states are not requiring IDs to vote Video

Speaker Johnson: Many states are not requiring IDs to vote

Speaker Mike Johnson discussed his concerns that non-citizens will vote in the election due to a lack of voter ID laws on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Former MLB star Jonathan Lucroy wondered on social media Saturday about some states not requiring identification to vote.

A Gallup Poll released in October revealed a vast majority of Americans support an ID requirement to vote in the election. House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said on CBS last month that many states do not require an ID to vote.

Jonathan Lucroy high-fives teammate

Atlanta Braves catcher Jonathan Lucroy celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. (Sam Navarro-USA Today Sports)

Lucroy, who was a two-time All-Star during his MLB career, questioned why an ID isn’t required by all states to vote when most Americans need an ID to buy alcohol or a house or even to drive. He opened a debate on X.

He responded to a post about IDs not being an obstacle to voting.

"Voting is a right. For American citizens. You are factual about that," Lucroy wrote. "Every state that Kamala won doesn’t have ID requirements to vote. Combine that with the amount of illegal aliens that have come across the border and now here we are. We must have ID to vote.

I voted stickers

I Voted stickers sit on the table on the second day of early voting in the 2024 presidential election at the Board of Elections Loop Super Site in Chicago, Illinois, on October 4, 2024. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

JAKE PAUL'S CORNERMAN GOES VIRAL FOR 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN' HAT

"We also need to cut the excuses when it comes to access. I know people that live out in the middle of nowhere in trailer that have IDs. You can’t say that there are voters that don’t have access due to hardship or financial means. Most of the population you speak of are in inner cities and urban areas. There is access all around. Fees for an ID here in Texas are 32$."

Lucroy has entered the political debate over the last few weeks and made revelations about his decision to stand for the national anthem and his issue with a COVID vaccine requirement.

Jonathan Lucroy with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jonathan Lucroy gets high-fives after scoring against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on March 2, 2020. (Reinhold Matay-USA Today Sports)

He also wrote on X that he’s been receiving hate mail for his stances.

