Boxing

Jake Paul's cornerman goes viral for 'Make America Healthy Again' hat

Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on Friday night in a spectacle at AT&T Stadium that drew in a ton of viewers on Netflix.

It was one of Paul’s coaches who went viral during the fight for a piece of headgear he was wearing. The coach was seen on the broadcast and in photos wearing a "Make America Healthy Again" hat a day after President-elect Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Jake Paul cornerman

Jake Paul celebrates after his unanimous-decision win during a heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Trump said in a statement he wanted to "Make America Great and Healthy Again" and Kennedy has used "Make America Healthy Again" as one of his slogans during the campaign season and again after the election.

Paul’s cornerman didn’t appear to be touting the Kennedy slogan, instead promoting Nucleus. The app appeared to be a sponsor for the Paul-Tyson fight. Nucleus said on its website that it is "the whole-genome test designed for peak performance and longevity."

The app’s slogan is "Make America Healthy Again."

Mike Tyson swings at Jake Paul

Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

While it may not have been outward support of Trump or Kennedy, Paul was a staunch supporter of the president-elect during election season. He expressed his support for the business mogul through Election Day.

"The truth and god won in America. This is a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently. America is saved," he wrote on X earlier this month.

RFK Jr in September 2024

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"To democrats… I hope some can see that the truth won in this election. Voting for ‘bad orange guy’ is an emotional decision and not the truth. I see some of my democratic friends are freaked out. It’s not your fault… Try to use more discernment in media and start by telling the truth to yourself first and then the world will become more clear to you. Now let’s all unite and work towards building a better America however we can. A truthful America."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

