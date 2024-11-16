Jake Paul's cornerman goes viral for 'Make America Healthy Again' hat

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on Friday night in a spectacle at AT&T Stadium that drew in a ton of viewers on Netflix.

It was one of Paul’s coaches who went viral during the fight for a piece of headgear he was wearing. The coach was seen on the broadcast and in photos wearing a "Make America Healthy Again" hat a day after President-elect Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump said in a statement he wanted to "Make America Great and Healthy Again" and Kennedy has used "Make America Healthy Again" as one of his slogans during the campaign season and again after the election.

Paul’s cornerman didn’t appear to be touting the Kennedy slogan, instead promoting Nucleus. The app appeared to be a sponsor for the Paul-Tyson fight. Nucleus said on its website that it is "the whole-genome test designed for peak performance and longevity."

The app’s slogan is "Make America Healthy Again."

While it may not have been outward support of Trump or Kennedy, Paul was a staunch supporter of the president-elect during election season. He expressed his support for the business mogul through Election Day.

"The truth and god won in America. This is a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently. America is saved," he wrote on X earlier this month.

"To democrats… I hope some can see that the truth won in this election. Voting for ‘bad orange guy’ is an emotional decision and not the truth. I see some of my democratic friends are freaked out. It’s not your fault… Try to use more discernment in media and start by telling the truth to yourself first and then the world will become more clear to you. Now let’s all unite and work towards building a better America however we can. A truthful America."

