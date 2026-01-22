Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Michigan Wolverines

Ex-Michigan wide receiver makes startling claims about Sherrone Moore amid scandal

Moore was fired by Michigan last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
What challenges will Kyle Wittingham face as Michigan's new head coach? | Joel Klatt Show Video

What challenges will Kyle Wittingham face as Michigan's new head coach? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt analyzed what challenges new Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Wittingham will face. He explained why Kyle Wittingham fits the Michigan system and also broke down why the timing of the hire is challenging with the transfer portal open...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Anthony Simpson made startling claims about his playing time when he was at the school in relation to the Sherrone Moore scandal.

Moore was fired by Michigan in December after the school said he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. He was later arrested after an incident with the woman following his dismissal. Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to replace him as head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sherrone Moore loses to Texas

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field after the 31-12 loss to Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Simpson transferred to Michigan from Massachusetts before the 2025 season. But he got minimal playing time and entered the transfer portal once more after receiving one more year of eligibility.

He claimed in since-deleted posts on X that his playing time was affected due to players allegedly blackmailing Moore because of his alleged extramarital affairs, according to Sports Illustrated.

"If I kept my mouth closed no one would know that I was a part of a scandal that impacted the team and impacted my chance to add to my production in college," he wrote on social media. "Tried to stay at Michigan but the ‘GM’ [Sean Magee] said there wasn’t a roster spot for me. God has plans for us all and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me. Thank you Michigan.

Anthony Simpson makes a play

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Anthony Simpson (5) runs an end around for a first down during the Michigan Wolverines versus the Central Michigan Chippewas game on Saturday Sept. 13, 2025 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MICHIGAN QB BRYCE UNDERWOOD TO REMAIN WITH PROGRAM AFTER SHERRONE MOORE SCANDAL

"Targets vs non targets, I was the best slot receiver for Michigan and I was treated unfairly due to [Sherrone] Moore being blackmailed by players and staff members. Which jeopardized my opportunity to get on the field. Fastest player on the team and I won reps every day in practice. Only there for fall camp. Our team captains also advocated for me to play. I was denied fairness."

Former Michigan players Cristian Dixon and Raheem Anderson appeared to co-sign Simpson’s posts.

Fox News Digital reached out to Michigan for comment.

Simpson has since transferred to Toledo.

Sherrone Moore looks on

Sherrone Moore is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan will look to start fresh in 2026 as the Moore case unravels in court.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue