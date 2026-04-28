Ex-Fordham basketball players permanently banned by NCAA over alleged game manipulation betting scheme

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Another betting scandal in sports has surfaced, this time involving two Fordham Rams men’s basketball players.

Two former players were deemed permanently ineligible to participate in NCAA play after the governing body found them in violation of potential game manipulation for sports betting.

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that Elijah Gray and Will Richardson allegedly are connected to a known bettor who was indicted on fraud and bribery charges.

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Gray and Richardson are both no longer a part of the Rams’ basketball program.

It was a third party from another sports betting investigation that had overheard Gray, Richardson and another student-athlete were discussing throwing a game for money.

"The NCAA enforcement staff contacted state gaming regulators to identify bets placed by the known bettor. The Mississippi Gaming Commission noted that a $10,000 bet had been placed on a February 2024 game involving Fordham, where the individual bet that Fordham’s opponent would win," the NCAA wrote in its statement. "Enforcement staff reviewed the Fordham men’s basketball roster for that season and identified three individuals who were connected to the known bettor on social media, including Gray and Richardson."

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Gray said that he and Richardson exchanged messages with Antonio Blakeney, an ex-NBA player, and the known bettor who were involved in the scheme.

Gray added that both players agreed to lose the game in exchange for $10,000 to $15,000 in payments each. Gray said, though, that he reconsidered the deal and played his normal effort and Fordham ended up winning the game.

Richardson, meanwhile, did not cooperate with NCAA investigators. He denied being a part of calls with Gray and the known bettor during a September 2025 interview.

Gray said that Richardson continued to communicate with Blakeney following that game Fordham ended up winning, and said he saw screenshots of the messages, though he didn’t recall what they said.

Richardson denied participating in the scheme in a subsequent interview in October 2025, while also denying communication with the known bettor and Blakeney. He also denied telling Gray about his enforcement interview despite Gray saying the opposite occurred.

"Phone records also indicate that after the October interview, Richardson again contacted another student-athlete who had not yet been interviewed by the enforcement staff," the NCAA’s statement added.

Gray agreed he violated ethical conduct rules by providing information to a known bettor, but he did maintain that he did not follow through with the scheme. The NCAA said that Gray "expressed remorse for his actions."

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Gray’s and Richardson’s vilations are considered Level 1 of the ethical conduct rules.

Gray averaged 8.2 points per game across 32 games during his sophomore season with the Rams in 2024. Richardson also averaged 9.8 points per game over 27.1 minutes.

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