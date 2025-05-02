College football coaches punished for $100K betting scandal, wagering on own school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five current or former Iowa State football coaching staff members have been punished by the NCAA for sports gambling that included bets on the school's men's and women's basketball programs. They face no criminal charges.

In total, the five coaches combined to make more than 6,200 online bets totaling more than $100,000 on games. Some of those bets came on professional events, some were on college sports.

The violations have been classified as Level II, meaning they could compromise the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model.

The coaches are Jace Heacock, Chase Clark, Michael Dryer, Kyle Highland and Mason Williams.

Now, any of the five hired by another school’s athletic department will be required to attend the annual NCAA Regional Rules Seminar at his own expense and serve a two-week suspension during the show-cause period. They are all subject to a one-year show-cause order through April 24, 2026.

Heacock, son of defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, was a football graduate assistant in 2021 and 2022. He was hired back as director of football analytics on April 24. His biography on ISU’s athletic website did not mention where, or whether, he worked in 2023 and 2024. He was found to have placed 787 bets totaling about $55,359.

Clark, former assistant director of football equipment operations, placed 2,305 bets totaling about $18,676, including 46 bets on ISU men’s and women’s basketball. He is now an assistant equipment manager for the Detroit Lions.

Dryer, former assistant of equipment operations, placed 1,182 bets totaling about $11,536, including 25 bets on ISU men’s and women’s basketball. He now works in sales for a sporting goods company.

Highland, former football recruiting operations assistant, placed 509 bets totaling about $6,365, including eight bets on ISU men’s and women’s basketball. He is now the Army’s assistant director of football operations.

Williams, former associate for athletics equipment operations, placed 1,455 bets totaling about $11,679, including 12 bets on ISU men’s and women’s basketball. He is now head equipment manager at Valparaiso.

The five were identified during a state investigation into sports wagering activities in campus athletic facilities from 2021 to 2023.

The state Department of Criminal Investigation turned over the names of the five men to Iowa State officials as part of its investigation into underage online sports wagering at colleges in the state. Dozens of athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were caught in the sting and charged with, among other things, underage gambling and identity theft.

Many of the athletes pleaded guilty and paid a fine; charges were dismissed against others. More than three dozen athletes have joined in a civil lawsuit against the DCI, alleging the agency had violated their rights and smeared their reputations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.