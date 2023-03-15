Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Eagles RB Miles Sanders lands with Panthers, agrees to multi-year deal: report

Sanders had a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns last season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders will reportedly join the Carolina Panthers.

The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles selected Sanders in the second round of the 2019 draft, and the 25-year-old is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Sanders was a key part of Philly's rushing attack last season and scored 11 touchdowns.

Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He became the first Eagles running back to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

The Panthers have yet to re-sign D'Onta Foreman, so the addition of Sanders adds some certainty to the running backs room.

ESPN reported Sanders and Carolina agreed to a four-year deal. 

The Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, tries to get past the Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the second half of a game Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, tries to get past the Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the second half of a game Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Sanders will be taking handoffs either from the recently signed Andy Dalton or from the quarterback Carolina is likely to select with the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft.

The Bears sent the top pick in this year's draft to the Panthers in exchange for a package that includes two first-round picks and receiver D.J. Moore.

Miles Sanders (26) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Zach Pascal (3) after scoring a 6-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. 

Miles Sanders (26) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Zach Pascal (3) after scoring a 6-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sanders' 5.1 yards per carry ranks third among running backs in rushing average since 2021.

Sanders played college football with Saquon Barkley at Penn State for two seasons and became the lead running back for the Nittany Lions in 2018 with 1,413 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns.

