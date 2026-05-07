Ex-college football star diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer at 38

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Former South Carolina Gamecocks star quarterback Stephen Garcia revealed heartbreaking news on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Garcia, 38, made the announcement in a post on Facebook.

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"Wasn’t overly excited to share this news but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option," he said in a post while sharing a GoFundMe link. "If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctors’ office when you don’t feel 100%.

"We got this and I appreciate all yall!"

Garcia has raised more than $116,000.

The GoFundMe page said Garcia was taking the "most aggressive" path to treat the disease.

"Stephen is beginning chemotherapy today," the page read. "His medical team is starting him on FOLFIRINOX, which confirms they are taking the most aggressive treatment path available to fight this.

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"Following these initial rounds, he will be meeting with specialized liver and colon surgeons to determine the next steps in his treatment plan. Stephen’s entire focus is now dedicated to one thing: fighting this disease with everything he has."

Rectal cancer deaths are rising at a significantly faster rate than colon cancer among younger Americans, a trend that researchers warn will continue to escalate without a shift in treatment, according to a study presented this year.

Mortality rates for rectal cancer are growing two to three times faster than those for colon cancer among adults aged 20 to 44, according to a study to be presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026 in Chicago. The data suggested that for older millennials, specifically those between the ages of 35 and 44, rectal cancer mortality is projected to escalate through 2035.

Garcia spent all four years of his collegiate career with South Carolina – from 2008 to 2011.

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He had 7,597 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes in 40 games.

Fox News’ Khloe Quill contributed to this report.