Ex-Alabama star AJ McCarron criticizes star players in team's upset loss to Florida State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A.J. McCarron led the Alabama Crimson Tide to back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012 and helped build the program back to its winning ways with head coach Nick Saban.

McCarron was just as upset as every other Alabama fan who had to watch the Florida State Seminoles romp the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Particularly, the former quarterback was upset with how some of the team’s star players competed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There was no passion, there was no fight, no dog, and especially from the guys that I thought were returning that would show that," he said on "The Dynasty" podcast. "Ryan Williams, Deontae Lawson — I did not see that fire. I thought Deontae Lawson would be an absolute dog. He was nonexistent in this game. I’m just being up front, and I love the kid.

"Hell, he graduated from the same school my kids go to. I’ve watched him for a long time. I don’t know if he’s just slow coming back from the ACL, and I’ve had that. And trust me, it’s not easy. But he played slow. He looked out of shape. He did not play with a reckless abandonment, like I thought he would."

TRUMP REFERENCES ALABAMA’S STUNNING DEFEAT IN SPACE COMMAND ANNOUNCEMENT AS TUBERVILLE GLOATS ABOUT AUBURN

Williams has been touted as the next great college football wide receiver after he made a name for himself when he was only 17. He had five catches for 30 yards against Florida State and was put into concussion protocol in the fourth quarter. He hasn’t recorded at least 60 yards receiving since the team’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 19, 2024.

Lawson is the veteran on the Crimson Tide defense. He had four tackles in the loss against Florida State. Last season, he had 76 total tackles, two sacks and an interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The entirety of the Crimson Tide program is feeling the pressure. They have a good chance to bounce back on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.