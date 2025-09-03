Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Ex-Alabama star AJ McCarron criticizes star players in team's upset loss to Florida State

McCarron won two national championships with the Crimson Tide

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A.J. McCarron led the Alabama Crimson Tide to back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012 and helped build the program back to its winning ways with head coach Nick Saban.

McCarron was just as upset as every other Alabama fan who had to watch the Florida State Seminoles romp the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Particularly, the former quarterback was upset with how some of the team’s star players competed.

AJ McCarron in 2013

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron (10) warms up before the 2013 BCS Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Life Stadium.  (John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports)

"There was no passion, there was no fight, no dog, and especially from the guys that I thought were returning that would show that," he said on "The Dynasty" podcast. "Ryan Williams, Deontae Lawson — I did not see that fire. I thought Deontae Lawson would be an absolute dog. He was nonexistent in this game. I’m just being up front, and I love the kid.

"Hell, he graduated from the same school my kids go to. I’ve watched him for a long time. I don’t know if he’s just slow coming back from the ACL, and I’ve had that. And trust me, it’s not easy. But he played slow. He looked out of shape. He did not play with a reckless abandonment, like I thought he would."

TRUMP REFERENCES ALABAMA’S STUNNING DEFEAT IN SPACE COMMAND ANNOUNCEMENT AS TUBERVILLE GLOATS ABOUT AUBURN

Ryan Williams warms up

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) during warmups before the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. (Melina Myers/Imagn Images)

Williams has been touted as the next great college football wide receiver after he made a name for himself when he was only 17. He had five catches for 30 yards against Florida State and was put into concussion protocol in the fourth quarter. He hasn’t recorded at least 60 yards receiving since the team’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 19, 2024.

Lawson is the veteran on the Crimson Tide defense. He had four tackles in the loss against Florida State. Last season, he had 76 total tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Deontae Lawson chases Thomas Castellanos

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scores a 9-yard rushing touchdown past Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The entirety of the Crimson Tide program is feeling the pressure. They have a good chance to bounce back on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

