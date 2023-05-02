Ohio stops bets on Alabama baseball following 'suspicious wagering activity': report

Bettors in Ohio will not be able to place wagers on college baseball games involving the University of Alabama following "suspicious" activity after Friday’s game against LSU, according to a report.

Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew T. Schuler issued the directive to the state’s licensed sportsbooks in response to an independent report from U.S. Integrity alerting its clients to "suspicious wagering activity" related to the 8-6 loss against top-ranked LSU, ESPN reported.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the halt or how long the order would remain in place.

The Tigers held a seven-run lead in Friday’s game before a late rally in the ninth inning narrowed the score to 8-6. Sophomore pitcher Hagan Banks allowed four runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts across three innings.

Head coach Brad Bohannon noted that Banks found out just an hour before the game he would be starting in place of right-handed pitcher Luke Holman.

"Hagan Banks did a good job, especially for finding out an hour before the game that he was going to start," Bohannon said, via the team’s website.

"Kade Woods then did a great job of getting us to the middle of the game and having us within striking distance. We obviously didn't pitch well enough out of the bullpen at the end. If we pitch a lot better from the sixth inning on, it's a different ballgame."

LSU completed a three-game series sweep of the Crimson Tide Sunday with a 13–11 win.