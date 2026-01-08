ESPN's Stephen A Smith calls Minnesota ICE shooting 'completely justified' from a 'lawful perspective'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith delivered his verdict about Wednesday's shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minnesota.

During an appearance on his podcast, Smith called the shooting "completely justified" from a legal perspective, but he also believes the agent could have shot the tires of the woman's vehicle instead.

"I saw the video on numerous occasions and seeing what transpired from a lawful perspective as it pertains to a law enforcement official, don’t expect him to be prosecuted. He was completely justified," Smith said.

"From a humanitarian perspective, however, why did you have to do that? If you could move out the way, that means you could have shot the tires. That means you could have got a few feet away after you shot the tires. And if you were unsuccessful in doing that, you could have got her down the road.

"You didn’t have to do that. She wasn’t driving down the road coming at you 90 miles an hour. She was parked in the middle of the street, and rather than get out the car, she wrongfully tried to drive off and wrongfully disregarded a law enforcement official, which is exactly what ICE is, and, as a result, lost her life because of it."

FAMILIAR PROTEST GROUPS MOBILIZE IMMEDIATELY AFTER ICE SHOOTING OF MINNESOTA PROTESTER

Good was operating a vehicle at the time of her death. Agents ordered her to exit the vehicle, and she refused and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle," according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"It was an act of domestic terrorism ," Noem said. "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him."

Federal authorities said Good tried to run over ICE agents who were part of a 2,000-member team sent to the Twin Cities to round up and deport illegal immigrant criminals.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council confirmed Good’s identity in a joint statement Wednesday, calling her "a member of our community" and demanding that ICE leave the city.

The Department of Homeland Security reported in December that assaults and violent attacks against ICE law enforcement officers have surged more than 1,150% compared to attacks under the Biden administration. It found there were 238 assaults on ICE officers between Jan. 21, 2025, to Nov. 21, 2025, up from just 19 during the same timeframe in 2024.