ESPN's Booger McFarland rips young 'African-American' players over 'brand' first attitude instead of team

Former NFL star and current TV analyst Booger McFarland voiced his opinion on the Dwayne Haskins saga during ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" prior to the Patriots-Bills game.

The Washington Football Team released Haskins, their 2019 first-round pick, earlier Monday following the team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Haskins completed 14 of 28 passes, and had three turnovers, including two interceptions, before being benched for third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Before the game, Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of the role of team captain for breaking COVID-19 protocols after he was photographed partying with people who were without masks.

McFarland spoke about Haskins’s issues and he believes it’s a growing problem the young quarterback shares with other NFL players.

"Often times young players, especially -- I’m gonna go ahead -- especially young African-American players, because they make up 70 percent of this league -- they come into this league and ask themselves the wrong thing," McFarland said. "They come into the league saying not ‘how can I be a better player?’ They don’t say ‘how can I be a better teammate?’ They don’t say ‘how can I be a better person; how can get my organization over the hump?’

The two-time Super Bowl champion who played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts believes these players have a different mindset.

"Here’s what they come in saying," said McFarland, "They come in saying ‘How can I build my brand better? How can I build my social media following better? How can I work out on Instagram and show everybody that I’m ready to go, but when I get to the game, I don’t perform?"

ATHLETES ACT: STARS RISE UP AGAINST RACIAL INJUSTICE IN 2020

WASHINGTON RELEASES CONTROVERSIAL QB DWAYNE HASKINS

McFarland continued his rant by comparing Haskins to former No. 1 overall pick JaMarcus Russell, who flamed out with the Oakland Raiders.

"Dwayne Haskins unfortunately is not the first case that I’ve seen like this," McFarland said. "And it won’t be the last. And it bothers me because a lot of it is the young African-American player. They come in and they don’t take this as a business. It is still a game to them.

"I saw a quarterback do it. I saw JaMarcus Russell do it. The No. 1 pick in the draft, they gave him $40 million, and he threw it down the damn drain because he didn’t take it seriously."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McFarland followed up by addressing his stance on Twitter later Monday night.

"My message was to all players which I said but specifically to the part of the NFL that makes up almost 70% the AA [African-American] players," McFarland wrote. "And of course I’m not speaking to ALL but in my 20+ years around the NFL I’ve seen too many cases. I stand by what I said whether u agree or disagree."