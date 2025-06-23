ESPN commentator apologizes for saying 'That's what makes America great' during awkward WNBA broadcast moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An awkward on-air silence occurred during ESPN’s broadcast of the Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces game on Sunday after analyst Rebecca Lobo said, "That’s what makes America great."

Lobo’s comment was in reference to saying she disagreed with officials making a foul call in the final minute of the Aces’ 89-81 win over the Fever.

"They disagree with you," play-by-play announcer Pam Ward said to her partner Lobo.

"They do, and I disagree with them," Lobo responded. "And that’s fine. That’s what makes America great, right Pam Ward?"

After asking that question, there was a long silence between the two before Lobo said, "I should rephrase that," to which Ward responded, "Yes."

Ward, then, suggested Lobo say "difference of opinion," which she agreed. She even said "sorry about that" before continuing to call the game.

The Caitlin Clark-led Fever were down for the second straight game, as the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year struggled shooting from the three-point line yet again.

After going 0-for-7 in the loss to the Golden State Valkyries last Thursday, Clark was just 1-for-10 in Las Vegas. While she could not find the stroke from long range, the Aces came back in the fourth quarter to beat the Fever, who led through the first three periods of the game.

Clark went 7-of-20 from the field with four made free throws for a total of 19 points.

Meanwhile, three-time league MVP A’ja Wilson and her 24 points for the game started taking over on their home court in crunch time.

Teamed up with Jackie Young (19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Chelsea Gray (18 points, three rebounds, three assists), Wilson and the Aces outscored the Fever 31-20 in the fourth quarter to run away with the victory.

While Clark was struggling with her jumper in this game, the Fever were seeing great contributions from the game’s leading scorer, Aliyah Boston, who had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting, and Kelsey Mitchell, who had a big chunk of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to keep Indiana in the game.

However, after Mitchell’s three-pointer tied things at 69 apiece with five minutes to play, the Aces strapped in and started to pull away, thanks to some key baskets from Young, Wilson and Gray.

The West Coast schedule continues for the Fever with a final game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday before heading back home.

The West Coast schedule continues for the Fever with a final game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday before heading back home.