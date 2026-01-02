ESPN announcer mistakenly calls Ole Miss star by name of late LSU player

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg McElroy had an unfortunate slip of the tongue during his College Football Playoff broadcast Thursday night.

McElroy was the color commentator for the Sugar Bowl between Ole Miss and Georgia, which saw Ole Miss kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Long before that, though, McElroy tried to give kudos to Rebels running back Kewan Lacy, but called him by the wrong name.

"Love the way Kyren Lacy runs," McElroy said before correcting himself.

Kyren Lacy was a former LSU wide receiver who died by suicide last year amid a legal battle stemming from a crash that killed a 78-year-old man in December 2024. He was accused of driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle.

Police said "numerous witnesses" told responding officers that Kyren Lacy’s driving caused the crash. Lacy had been charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Kyren Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He had his best season in 2024, when he recorded 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns and likely would have been an NFL Draft pick.

Kewan Lacy helped Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinal, running for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

The Rebels will face No. 10 Miami in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Indiana or No. 5 Oregon.

