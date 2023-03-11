English golfer Aaron Rai drills second hole-in-one at 17th hole of PLAYERS Championship

Aaron Rai took advantage of some beneficial pin placement on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday.

The English golfer knocked an ace for the 41st hole-in-one in PLAYERS Championship history.

It was also the first hole-in-one of his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hayden Buckley drilled a hole-in-one of his own on Thursday. He was just the sixth person to tee up on the hole in the tournament.

Buckley went wild after his ace, but Rai played it cool, simply raising his arms in the air and high-fiving spectators along the joyous walk to the cup.

"Insane. It's such a blur," Rai told the NBC broadcast after his round. "To see it disappear and my caddie running to me, it's something I'll always remember."

He did give his caddie quite the celebratory bearhug, though.

FORMER MMA FIGHTER CLAIMS LEBRON JAMES, TIGER WOODS ARE ON STEROIDS: 'WE HAVE THE SAME DRUG GUY'

The ace suddenly put Rai into legitimate contention, putting him at eight-under for the tournament, tied for seventh. He then birdied 18 to finish his day tied for fourth at -9.

He became the first golfer in PLAYERS history to finish his round with birdie-ace-birdie, according to the broadcast, shooting a 31 on the back-nine.

Rai has six professional wins under his belt, but none yet on the PGA Tour. (He does have two victories on the DP Tour, aka the European Tour.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rai finished T18 in the 2021 PLAYERS, his last appearance in the tournament. He's mostly known for wearing two gloves instead of the usual one, but now, he has another claim to fame.

M.W. Lee leads the way at -13, while Scottie Scheffler trails him by a stroke.