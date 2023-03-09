Hayden Buckley aces on 17th hole at the Players for 40th hole-in-one in tournament history

PGA Tour golfer Hayden Buckley made his second career hole-in-one in the first round of the Players Championship Thursday, the 40th ace in tournament history.

Buckley, who turned pro in 2018, made the impressive 125-yard tee shot on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Buckley celebrated the ace, throwing his hat in the air as he was congratulated by playing partners Taylor Montgomery and Adam Long.

According to the PGA Tour, it was the 40th hole-in-one in tournament history and just the 35th at the course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Buckley’s first career hole-in-one came in 2021 at the Shriners Children’s Open, also on the 17th hole in the first round.

"I had a little feeling something like that might happen this week. I don't know, I've been hitting it well, but it's always nice to see it happen on that hole, too," Buckley said after the round, via Golf Channel.

Buckley, who started on the back nine, shot a 73 after making two bogeys and two doubles to close out the first round.



