Former MMA fighter claims LeBron James, Tiger Woods are on steroids: 'We have the same drug guy'

James has never failed a drug test, and there's no proof Woods has used steroids

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Before his foot injury, LeBron James was still dominating the NBA in his 20th season in the league at age 38.

Former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen has a theory why, claiming James takes performance-enhancing drugs.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center Feb. 26, 2023, in Dallas.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center Feb. 26, 2023, in Dallas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Sonnen claims he and James have "the same drug guy," adding that he and golfer Tiger Woods take "the big three" of EPO (erythropoietin), growth hormone and testosterone, a combination of enhancers he dubbed the "Lance Armstrong diet."

"I know exactly what [James is] doing," Sonnen said on the "Flagrant" podcast. 

Sonnen claims Woods is the "only one golfer" who uses the cycle and provided "the reason" why James allegedly takes it.

"EPO matters; it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters," Sonnen said. "EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot the fourth quarter just like you shot the fourth minute. It’s the king of performance enhancers."

Armstrong took performance enhancers throughout his cycling career, notably EPO, and it cost him his seven Tour de France titles. 

Of course, we only have Sonnen's word with no evidence.

Tiger Woods walks along the 13th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 20, 2022.

Tiger Woods walks along the 13th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 20, 2022. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

James has never failed a drug test in his career, and it has never been proven whether Woods has taken steroids.

Before his injury, James was averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Since he turned 38, he's averaged 31.9 points a game. 

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans April 1, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans April 1, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Woods won two tournaments, including the Masters, in 2019 at age 43, but he has not won a tournament since.