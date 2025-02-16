Trump applauds 'guts' of NASCAR drivers ahead of Daytona 500, sends them special message

NASCAR drivers will hit speeds of nearly 200 mph when the green flag waves for the Daytona 500 on Sunday as the season begins at Daytona International Speedway.

President Donald Trump was on hand for the start of the "Great American Race," leading the drivers on a lap before the race began. It’s the second time he’s attended the event.

Ahead of the call for drivers to start their engines, Trump talked to FOX Sports’ Jamie Little and applauded the racers for competing in the event.

"They have a lot of courage doing this. I see it and I’ve been here," the president said. "They have a lot of guts, as they would say."

Trump, who was joined on the track by his granddaughter, highlighted the progress of the United States since he started his second term as president.

"I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s great for the country," he said. "The country is doing well again. We have spirit all over the world. There’s spirit again, we brought it back and it’s been less than four weeks. You’ll see what we do in a little period of time. It’s gonna only get better. But this is very exciting."

Trump had a message for the drivers on their radios before the green flag waved.

"This is your favorite. I’m a big fan. I’m a really big fan of you people. (How) you do this, I don’t know. But I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and great people and great Americans. Have a good day. Have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later."

Trump touted the American spirit in a statement before he arrived in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation," the statement read. "The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race.

"From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours."

The president was joined at the track by Eric Trump, Luke Trump, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, John Paul Duffy, Patrick Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Kathryn Burgum, Sens. Todd Young and Ashley Moody, and Reps. Jason Smith, Byron Donalds and Mike Haridopolos.