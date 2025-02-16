NASCAR fans cheer as Trump arrives for Daytona 500 in Air Force One

President Donald Trump received cheers from the crowd at Daytona International Speedway as Air Force One landed at the airport ahead of his arrival for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The president’s plane flew over the speedway before it landed at Daytona International Airport. Cheers from the crowd were heard on the FOX broadcast as the pre-race hosts talked to Chase Elliott. NASCAR fans and drivers watched as the plane flew over the track.

Trump released a statement ahead of landing at the airport. He will be the first sitting president to attend two Daytona 500 races at Daytona International Speedway. He attended the race the first time in February 2020.

"This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation," the statement read. "The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race.

"From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours."

Trump also thanked U.S. military members for their service.

"Since the very beginning, NASCAR has carried forth a proud tradition of honoring our heroic Service members for their unwavering courage," the statement added. "While fans from around the world gather today at Daytona International Speedway, we extend our unending gratitude to the selfless men and women in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe. When the engines start or the checkered flag waves, and all 500 thrilling miles in between, our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and Guardians stand ready to defend cherished traditions like this—and for that, we are truly thankful.

"Melania and I send our best wishes for a safe and successful race. May God bless our Armed Forces, and may He continue to bless the United States of America."

Trump was at Super Bowl LIX for the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.