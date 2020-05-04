Eli Manning: For Tom Brady, Buccaneers, 'it's gonna be tough,' and coronavirus partly to blame

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows a thing or two about learning different offenses and getting acclimated to new head coaches -- and he now says new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could face tough times ahead after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.

One big issue, according to Manning: restrictions in places across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s gonna be tough for him, just the fact he can’t be doing everything he wants to be doing with the team and getting ready,’’ Manning said Monday during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Obviously they have some playmakers at receiver there. When you got talented receivers, it makes it a little bit easier to get on the same page with ’em.”

Manning retired at the end of the 2019-20 NFL season.

He has owned nearly every passing record in the Giants' history, and he's only one of only five players crowned Super Bowl MVP twice, in two victories over the Patriots and Brady.

Manning finished his career with 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdown passes and 4,895 completions. As a starter in the regular season, he finished with a 117-117 record.

“It will be interesting how it all plays out,” Manning added, “and how quickly he can just adjust to a new organization and new players and new offense, all those new things, especially with the limited timing he’s gonna have being with them.”