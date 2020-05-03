Tom Brady's former teammate says QB got 'fed up' with Bill Belichick, Patriots

It is not an easy task playing for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and a former teammate of quarterback Tom Brady believes that’s why the future Hall of Famer left to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel said that he believes Brady got “fed up” in New England.

“He probably just got tired of it,” Samuel told TMZ Sports. “He probably got tired of some inner circle things that he wanted, that he wanted receivers and tight ends to stay there with him and maybe Bill (Belichick) tried to trade them. Who knows what happened. You know, he probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day.”

Samuel, who was with the Patriots from 2003-2007, admitted that playing for the team made him a better person, but his time with the team wasn’t fun.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind situation. It worked out for me, man. It made me a better man, but it’s not something I enjoyed,” Samuel said. “Everyone wants to do stuff they love and enjoy. I think that’s the one thing that probably most people will say. You know, some people might say you’re not here to enjoy sh-t. That might be The Patriot Way, but I do things my way.”