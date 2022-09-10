Expand / Collapse search
Edwin Jackson, only MLB player to play for 14 teams, announces retirement

Jackson played for 14th team in 2019

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fifteen teams would just have been too many for Edwin Jackson.

The pitcher announced his retirement Saturday on his 39th birthday and the 19th anniversary of his big league debut.

Edwin Jackson of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates pitching a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays June 25, 2010, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Edwin Jackson of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates pitching a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays June 25, 2010, in St Petersburg, Fla. (Skip Milos/Tampa Bay Rays via Getty Images)

Jackson played for 14 teams in his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, an all-time record.

"Today I am happily hanging up my cleats…I'm super grateful to have had 14 different organizations allow me the opportunity to represent them," Jackson said in an Instagram post.

Jackson went 107-133 with a 4.78 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays (and Devil Rays), Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Nationals again, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and the Tigers one last time.

Edwin Jackson of the Washington Nationals pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park Oct. 10, 2012, in Washington, D.C.

Edwin Jackson of the Washington Nationals pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park Oct. 10, 2012, in Washington, D.C. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jackson entered the league in 2003 and last played in 2019. He played in two World Series, one as a member of the Rays in 2008 and one with the 2011 champion Cardinals.

He also threw one of the game's funkiest no-hitters when he was with the Diamondbacks on June 25, 2010. He walked eight batters and threw 149 pitches to accomplish the feat.

The Tampa Bay Devil Rays' Edwin Jackson pitches Aug. 1, 2006, in St. Petersburg, Fla. 

The Tampa Bay Devil Rays' Edwin Jackson pitches Aug. 1, 2006, in St. Petersburg, Fla.  (A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

He was named an All-Star in 2009 when he was with Detroit.