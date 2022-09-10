Edwin Jackson, only MLB player to play for 14 teams, announces retirement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fifteen teams would just have been too many for Edwin Jackson.

The pitcher announced his retirement Saturday on his 39th birthday and the 19th anniversary of his big league debut.

Jackson played for 14 teams in his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, an all-time record.

"Today I am happily hanging up my cleats…I'm super grateful to have had 14 different organizations allow me the opportunity to represent them," Jackson said in an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson went 107-133 with a 4.78 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays (and Devil Rays), Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Nationals again, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and the Tigers one last time.

Jackson entered the league in 2003 and last played in 2019. He played in two World Series, one as a member of the Rays in 2008 and one with the 2011 champion Cardinals.

LAKERS OWNER WANTS TO SEE LEBRON JAMES RETIRE A LAKER

He also threw one of the game's funkiest no-hitters when he was with the Diamondbacks on June 25, 2010. He walked eight batters and threw 149 pitches to accomplish the feat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was named an All-Star in 2009 when he was with Detroit.