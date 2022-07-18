Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

MLB All-Star Game 2022: What to know about the Mid-Summer Classic

The American League has won this game eight straight times

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will feature some of the best and up-and-coming superstars in the game.

As per tradition, the American League will go up against the National League. There is no fantasy draft format like there is for the NBA or divisional teams going against each other like in the NHL. The NFL also went back to conference matchups for their All-Star Game, termed the Pro Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks toward the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. 

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks toward the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This year’s game will feature the best and brightest but will also be missing some stars due to injury. Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Yordan Alvarez, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, Starling Marte, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon and Josh Hader will not be participating.

Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were also put into the game as legacy selections due to their contributions to the game. The Detroit Tigers star said he planned on retiring when his contract expires following the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The American League is on an incredible winning streak in this event. The AL has won eight straight games and have only lost three times since 1996. 

Read below for the list of projected All-Star starters for the Mid-Summer Classic.

**

American League

Starters

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

  • C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
  • 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
  • 2B: Andres Gimenez, Guardians
  • 3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
  • SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox
  • OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
  • OF: Byron Buxton, Twins
  • OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
  • DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Legacy selection

  • DH: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

Reserves

  • C: Jose Trevino, Yankees
  • 1B: Luis Arraez, Twins
  • 1B: Ty France, Mariners
  • 2B: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays
  • 3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians
  • SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
  • SS: Corey Seager, Rangers
  • OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros
  • OF: Andrew Benintendi, Royals
  • OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
  • DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Starting pitchers

  • LHP: Shane McClanahan, Rays
  • LHP: Nestor Cortes, Yankees
  • LHP: Martin Perez, Rangers
  • LHP: Framber Valdez, Yankees
  • RHP: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
  • RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
  • RHP: Paul Blackburn, A’s

Relievers

  • LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers
  • RHP: Clay Holmes, Yankees
  • RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
  • RHP: Jorge Lopez, Orioles
  • RHP: Liam Hendriks, White Sox
  • RHP: Jordan Romano, Blue Jays

National League

Starters

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on single by Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 15, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. 

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on single by Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 15, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

  • C: Wilson Contreras, Cubs
  • 1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
  • 2B: Jeff McNeil, Mets
  • 3B: Manny Machado, Padres
  • SS: Traa Turner, Dodgers
  • OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
  • OF: Joc Pederson, Braves
  • OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
  • DH: William Contreras, Braves

Legacy selection

  • 1B: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Reserves

  • C: Travis d’Arnaud, Braves
  • 1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
  • 1B: C.J. Cron, Rockies
  • 1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
  • 2B: Jake Cronenworth, Padres
  • 3B: Austin Riley, Braves
  • SS: Dansby Swanson, Braves
  • OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
  • OF: Ian Happ, Cubs
  • OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
  • DH: Garrett Cooper, Marlins

Starting pitchers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

  • LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
  • LHP: Tyler Anderson, Dodgers
  • RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
  • RHP: Joe Musgrove, Padres
  • RHP: Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
  • RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds

Relievers

  • LHP: Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks,
  • RHP: Edwin Diaz, Mets
  • RHP: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
  • RHP: David Bednar, Pirates
  • RHP, Devin Williams, Brewers

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis and John Smoltz

Where: Dodger Stadium

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.