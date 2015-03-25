East Carolina hires AD Jeff Compher from Northern Illinois to replace retiring Terry Holland

East Carolina is hiring Jeff Compher from Northern Illinois as its athletic director.

The school scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to introduce Compher. His hiring is pending the approval of the school's board of trustees.

Compher is a former assistant AD at North Carolina State and athletic director at Western Carolina who is in his fifth year at Northern Illinois.

He will oversee the Pirates' transition from Conference USA to the Big East in football in 2014. The destination for their other sports has not yet been determined.

He is replacing Terry Holland, the school's AD since 2004 who said in December that he would become an athletic director emeritus once a successor was found. He will stay in that position until his contract expires in December 2014.