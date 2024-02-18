East All-Stars make NBA history with over 200-point performance to beat West in Indianapolis

Scoring an NBA-record 211 points, the Eastern Conference All-Stars took down the Western Conference in the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Sunday night.

The final score of 211-186 is also the most total points scored in an All-Star Game.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard was named the game’s MVP in his first All-Star appearance in the East after starring for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard dropped 39 points to lead the East in that category, hitting 11 of his 23 three-point attempts while collecting three rebounds and six assists over 27 minutes.

But the local Pacers crowd was roaring every time fellow East guard Tyrese Haliburton, the hometown All-Star, hit a shot. And he hit many, tallying 32 points on 11-of-15 from the field, 10 of which went for three-pointers. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

These two high scorers weren’t the top of the game, as Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who set the franchise points record earlier this season, dropped 50 points on 23-of-35 from the field with eight rebounds and three assists.

Towns’ production came off the bench for the West, as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit 12 of his 16 shots for 31 points, which led that starting five.

LeBron James also made history with his 20th straight All-Star Game appearance, though he wasn’t on the floor much despite being a starter. He played 14 minutes, going 4-of-10 from the field for eight points.

He had a couple highlight dunks before watching the game from the bench.

The East's captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo was very efficient in his time on the court, scoring 23 points with seven rebounds and one assist as he used his length and speed to show off some fun dunks for the crowd.

Another notable performance out of the East was Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who hit 6-of-12 threes and 15-of-23 overall for 36 points, the second-most on his squad.

He also had eight rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes.