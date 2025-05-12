Eagles to square off against Cowboys to begin 2025 NFL season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles’ path to consecutive Super Bowl championships will begin on Sept. 4 when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys to officially kick off the 2025 season.

The NFL announced the first game of the season on Monday. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles swept the season series against the Cowboys in 2024.

Jalen Hurts will be back under center for the Eagles with superstars Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert setting up the offense with him. Barkley led the Eagles as the Offensive Player of the Year as he ran for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, coming close to Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

The Eagles’ defense tormented Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and they will return Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith Jr., Zack Baun, Jalyx Hunt, Reed Blankenship, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The team was first in points allowed and second in yards allowed. Not to mention, the team added linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the draft.

Dallas will look to spoil the party.

Dak Prescott is expected to be healthy and ready to lead the Cowboys back to the promised land.

The Cowboys did not make a huge splash in the offseason, but the team added wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams as well as linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Prescott had 1,978 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes in eight games before he suffered a season-ending injury. CeeDee Lamb led the offense with 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. A healthy Cowboys team could make another run in the NFC East.

Dallas has lost three out of four against Philadelphia. The last win came on Dec. 10, 2023. The Cowboys own the all-time series against the Eagles with a 71-57 record.