Eagles star Brandon Graham has chance to play in Super Bowl LIX after injury derailed season

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham may not be done just yet.

Graham, 36, has been out since Week 12 with a triceps injury and thought his season — and possibly his career — might be over.

The Eagles opened the practice window for the one-time Pro Bowler Thursday, giving him a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

"If I had to go out like this, I gave everything I got," Graham told reporters after being injured in November.

Graham said in training camp the 2024 season would be his last when speaking to reporters.

With the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl, it has given Graham enough rest and recovery to open his practice window to give him a chance to play.

Graham has played the most games of any player in Eagles history with 206, 13 more than Jason Kelce, who is second in franchise history with 193.

Graham has spent his entire 15-year career with the Eagles after being drafted by the team with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

In 11 games this season, Graham had 20 combined tackles and 3½ sacks before getting hurt.

Graham has 76½ career sacks and was a key part of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning season in 2017.

The Eagles are looking to avenge their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and getting Graham would be a boost.

The Eagles take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX’s coverage of the Super Bowl begins at 1 p.m. ET that day. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time ever.

