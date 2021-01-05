Eagles' Miles Sanders on benching of Jalen Hurts: 'Nobody liked the decision'

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was under fire for benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld and making questionable play calls in their 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday night.

Pederson told reporters that he was "coaching to win" but he had also planned to give Sudfeld some snaps during the game, according to ESPN. However, his decision didn’t sit well with many members of the media, some Eagles players and fellow coaches in the NFL, including New York Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer that two defensive players had to be held back from a heated sideline confrontation with Pederson while center Jason Kelce and another offensive starter approached the coach to ask why starter Jalen Hurts was pulled when the Eagles were only trailing by three.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who was inactive due to an injury, said that nobody on the team liked the decision to bench Hurts.

"Man if I'm being honest, nobody liked the decision, nobody," Sanders told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Tuesday's 94WIP Midday Show. "That's all I can say really. I don't know who was the main person behind that decision. All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused."

Sanders was asked how difficult it was to watch the game once Sudfeld took over under center.

"Oh man. It was definitely hard to watch just because I wanted to be out there," Sanders said. "With everything going on, I didn't want to be one of the guys that was just out. I know everybody has — some people — have legit reasons of being out for the game, but I didn't want to be out for any reason just because it was the last game of the season and how everything went. I just wanted to go out there and ball out for my teammates for the last time this season, despite how everything went.

"But I physically couldn't go and that was definitely hard for me," Sanders continued. "Not even going to bring up 1,000 yards, but I just wanted to go out there and finish off the season with my team, for real, for real."