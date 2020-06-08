Eagles' Malik Jackson explains why he's not accepting Drew Brees' apology on anthem-kneeling remarks

Drew Brees’ apologies for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem mostly went over well with his New Orleans Saints teammates and other players around the league last week.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson was one of those players who wasn’t immediately going to accept the veteran quarterback’s apology for saying that he wouldn’t agree with anyone who knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest.

NFL GIVES TEAMS PLANNER FOR TOTAL REOPENING OF FACILITIES

“I lost a lot of respect for Drew Brees,” Jackson told Philadelphia’s ABC6. “He’s a great player but [his remarks] were very insensitive about the times and where he stands ... Because you’re still not understanding where we’re coming from after three years of trying to talk about this and get notoriety. You’re still talking about kneeling for a flag.”

Jackson said he thinks Brees only apologized because of the visceral reaction he received.

“I don’t accept his apology,” he said. “I think he’s only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”

DREW BREES, 'LORD OF THE FLIES' REFERENCE REMOVED FROM COLUMN AFTER OUTCRY

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson and the Eagles play Brees and the Saints in the latter part of the 2020 season. Jackson told the station he was “excited” to play Brees.