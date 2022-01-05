Eagles' Jalen Hurts sends letter to Washington, NFL calling for action after railing collapse

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was applauded for his composure on Sunday after a number of fans fell when a tunnel barrier collapsed at FedEx Field, but the second-year quarterback penned a letter to the Washington Football Team this week asking what will be done to avoid another what he called "near-tragic incident."

Hurts was headed back to the locker room after the Eagles' 20-16 victory when a railing collapsed, missing the quarterback. He immediately began helping fans up and smiled as he hugged them and posed for pictures, but behind his calm demeanor was serious concern.

WASHINGTON TO UNVEIL NEW TEAM NAME IN FEBRUARY, RULES OUT FAN FAVORITE

"Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media," read Hurts' letter, obtained by the NFL Network.

"As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hurts said the league and other teams have "resources" to protect the players but Sunday’s incident put both players and fans "at risk long after the final whistle."

A spokesperson for Washington told ESPN that team president Jason Wright "received the letter and sent a private email in reply. He looks forward to talking to Jalen. Additionally, we're working to ensure this does not happen again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the outlet, the NFL also released a statement thanking Hurts for his concern and said the incident was being reviewed.