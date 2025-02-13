2 Eagles fans camped out for Super Bowl parade 24 hours before start: 'We bleed green'

The city of Philadelphia is all prepared for a massive party on Friday, but a good night's sleep will not be coming for a couple of fans who are sitting in the cold all night to get a front-row look at the Super Bowl LIX champions parading through town.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke to two Eagles fans, Eric and DeSean, who were camped outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which is the last leg of the Super Bowl parade on Friday, which kicks off at 11 a.m.

The parade will not get to the museum until around 2 p.m., and the two fans said they set up their chairs and other goods at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

So, for 24 hours, these two will brave the cold temperatures and wait for their beloved Eagles to come rolling around to the museum to present the Lombardi Trophy to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I don’t think I’m going to sleep," one of the fans said. "I’m going to be up. Plenty more of my cousins are coming down, so we’re going to be down here just chilling."

The other die-hard fan said he did the same thing in 2019, which was the first-ever Super Bowl won by the franchise.

"We were out here on the outside side of the pool doing the same thing," he said.

Of course, braving the elements is a must, but having done this in the past has led to some smart choices, like wearing two coats and a jumper underneath the Eagles jerseys.

Additionally, when the crowd starts to get massive, which it will, considering the loyalty this fan base has proven to show for its teams, these two will not mind a little pushing and shoving.

"It’s all love, man. It’s Eagles fans," they said.

"I mean, we bleed green. When you bleed green, you show real love, and you come out here, and we’ll be waiting for Saquon Barkley and Hurts to come up there and grab that trophy – bring it back home."

The parade will begin at the Sports Complex, which holds the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field, at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place on the famous "Rocky Steps" after players and coaches arrive in their open-air buses.

