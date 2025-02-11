Expand / Collapse search
Eagles' DeVonta Smith reaches rare milestones in Super Bowl LIX victory

DeVonta Smith scored 46-yard touchdown reception in the game

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs failed to reach the historical milestone of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. 

But history was still made in Super Bowl LIX. 

DeVonta Smith catch TD

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who led the team with 69 receiving yards, scored on a 46-yard touchdown reception on Sunday to give Philadelphia a 34-0 lead. The Chiefs would eventually respond late in the second half, but it wasn’t enough, and the Eagles were crowned Super Bowl champions.

As a result, the former Alabama standout became just the fifth player in league history to win the Heisman, a national title and the Super Bowl. 

He joined Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush, according to the Heisman website. 

Smith, who was a member of Alabama's undefeated team in 2020, is also the first Heisman winner to score a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl and the sixth to play in at least two championship games. 

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Late in the fourth quarter of the big game, Smith found former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts, and the two shared an emotional exchange. 

"Appreciate you man," Smith said as he hugged Hurts. "Hey man, this ain’t our last time at this." 

"It’s been a ride man," Hurts responded. "You deserve it bro." 

Smith and Hurts have been teammates in Philadelphia for four seasons, and played together at Alabama during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. 

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.