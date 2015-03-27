Eagles agree to five-player deal with Browns

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles have traded cornerback Sheldon Brown and linebacker Chris Gocong to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Alex Hall in a five-player deal.

Philadelphia will also receive Cleveland's fourth-round and fifth-round picks in this year's NFL draft, the team said on their website (www.philadelphiaeagles.com) on Friday.

Brown, taken in the second round of the 2002 draft, spent eight seasons in Philadelphia where he recorded 433 tackles and 19 interceptions including three that were returned for touchdowns.

According to media reports he was unhappy with his Eagles contract.

Gocong, who spent three seasons with Philadelphia, had 44 tackles and one sack in 15 games last year.

Hall, Cleveland's seventh-round selection in 2008, appeared in 30 games for the Browns and recorded 30 tackles and three sacks.

