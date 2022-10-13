Expand / Collapse search
Dutch motorcycle racer Victor Steeman dead at 22 after crash in Portugal race

Victor Steeman's parents said racer saved five lives with his organ donation after his death

Victor Steeman, a Dutch professional motorcycle racer who competed in the Supersport 300 World Championship, died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Saturday. He was 22.

Steeman was in contention for the lead in the race in Portugal at the Algarve circuit when he crashed into another rider. He was taken to a hospital in Faro. Officials said Tuesday he died from his injuries.

Victor Steeman rides during the WorldSBK Motul Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen on April 23, 2022, in the Netherlands.

Victor Steeman rides during the WorldSBK Motul Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen on April 23, 2022, in the Netherlands. (Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

"We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman," World Superbikes said in a statement. "The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever."

Steeman’s family also released a statement.

Victor Steeman rides during the SuperSport 300 Race 2 at the TT Circuit Assen on April 24, 2022, in Assen, Netherlands.

Victor Steeman rides during the SuperSport 300 Race 2 at the TT Circuit Assen on April 24, 2022, in Assen, Netherlands. (Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

"Something that you have always been afraid of as a parents of a motorcycle racer has now happened," the statement read. "Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously."

Steeman was in contention for a title after winning four races this season.

Victor Steeman on June 13, 2021, in Misano Adriatico, Italy.

Victor Steeman on June 13, 2021, in Misano Adriatico, Italy. (Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images)

His death came less than a week after Chrissy Rouse, a British motorcycle racer, died of head injuries after being struck by another rider at a separate race, according to Reuters.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.