A professor at Duquesne University is winning big with his students after canceling class this week following the Dukes’ thrilling upset over sixth-seeded BYU in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Robert Healy III is going viral on social media after he shared a message he sent to his students on Thursday in response to Duquesne’s 71-67 victory, which marked the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 1969.

"Class canceled due to March Madness," the subject line read.

"Go celebrate. I’ll figure it out," the message continued.

Healy, a full-time faculty member with Duquesne’s media department, told KDKA radio on Friday that the decision to cancel class was not only to allow his students to celebrate, but it also provided a way to highlight his teaching style when it comes to his course on media and sports.

"This opportunity to experience part of what college is in America and part of what the culture is in America — we cannot be cultural citizens if we don’t take part in this, so this is honestly a learning opportunity," he said.

Senior Dae Dae Grant scored 19 points, including four clinching free throws in the final 10 seconds, to help secure the Dukes' place in the second round, where they will take on Illinois on Saturday night.

Duquesne’s upset isn’t the first of this year’s tournament.

After several unexpected results, including Kentucky’s shocking exit on Thursday night, less than just 1% of perfect brackets remain across major platforms.

