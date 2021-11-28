Expand / Collapse search
Duke's Cutcliffe won't return after 'mutual' separation

The school’s announcement came a day after the Blue Devils (3-9, 0-8) closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami

Associated Press
David Cutcliffe won’t return for a 15th season as Duke’s coach after the school announced a "mutual agreement for separation" on Sunday following the Blue Devils’ winless Atlantic Coast Conference record.

The school’s announcement came a day after the Blue Devils (3-9, 0-8) closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami. That marked the first winless slate for Duke in league play under Cutcliffe, who took over in December 2007.

Cutcliffe, 67, transformed Duke from one of the nation's worst performers into a regular bowl contender and even claimed a division title in the ACC in 2013. But the Blue Devils slid badly over the past two seasons, first in the year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic that saw Duke rank far and away as the nation's worst team in turnover margin.

This year, Duke started 3-1, only to lose all eight ACC games. Seven of those came by at least 25 points, a rare show under Cutcliffe of the Blue Devils being consistently unable to play competitively in the league.

Associate head coach Trooper Taylor will serve as interim coach while Duke searches for Cutcliffe's permanent successor.