Virginia Cavaliers
Duke fumes as crucial foul call vs. Virginia gets waved off; Cavaliers win in overtime

Virginia outscored Duke 11-4 in overtime to secure 69-62 win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A pivotal ACC men’s basketball matchup Saturday night between No. 8 Virginia and unranked Duke came down to a controversial play. 

Duke had a chance to go up two points as time expired in regulation.

Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball between Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) and Mark Mitchell (25) during the second half of a game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. 

Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball between Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) and Mark Mitchell (25) during the second half of a game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Kyle Filipowski cut to the basket and received a nice bounce pass to set him up for a drive. As he caught the ball, Filipowski made one move and went up for a dunk. 

He was met at the rim by two Cavaliers defenders, and officials called a foul as time expired.

It appeared Filipowski may have drawn a foul before time expired. However, officials replayed the moment and determined the foul was called after time expired. The game was still tied at 58-58, and Reece Beekman was credited with a block on the Duke big man.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) drives against Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) during the first half of a game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. 

Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) drives against Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) during the first half of a game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Virginia outscored Duke 11-4 in overtime to win the game 69-62.

But it was the call that was the main topic of conversation.

"I still would like an explanation exactly what had happened, you know, and I don’t have clarity on that," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. "He made a big-time play attacking the basket, and there’s no doubt he’s knocking down those free throws in my mind.

"They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer, and you can see the ball left his hands before point zero. So I don’t know exactly what the rule is."

Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 23 points in the win.

The Virginia crowd cheers after a foul call against Duke during overtime of a game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

The Virginia crowd cheers after a foul call against Duke during overtime of a game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Duke’s Jeremy Roach led his team with 16 points.

