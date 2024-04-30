Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Draymond Green gets last laugh over Suns player he hit in face after their playoff elimination: 'Big Softie'

Jusuf Nurkic had previously mocked the Warriors' season ending

Ryan Morik
Published
The bad blood between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic continues, even when both of their seasons are over.

It all started when Green, now notoriously, hit Nurkic in the face earlier this season after wildly flailing his arms during a game.

That incident was the tipping point for the NBA to suspend him indefinitely, as he had been involved in other dangerous altercations recently.

Draymond and Nurkic

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors competes for the ball against Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarterat Chase Center on February 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Well, after the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention after their loss in the play-in tournament, Nurkic posted on X, formerly Twitter, a gif of the infamous "That's all folks" graphic from "Looney Tunes."

Green kept that in his back pocket and pounced when Nurkic's Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

"Ironically, the tweet may [that] may have spoiled faster [was] from the ‘Big Softie,'" Green said on his podcast on Monday. "Big Softie wanted to tweet after we lost, wanted to post a picture. That tweet spoiled so fast. Like, that’s spoiled milk. Yeah, that is all, folks."

Draymond Green guards Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on February 10, 2024 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Green then slammed Nurkic for his inability to have much of a factor into his team's success.

"You gotta be really careful when you’re not successful, and you try to take jabs at people because when you really don’t have control of your own success, when you don’t play a large enough role in your team’s success, when you can’t really affect the outcome of the game… When you really don’t affect the outcome of the game, it’s really tough to take jabs at people because you gotta jab, and then you can’t affect what your end result is."

Taking to social media, Green shared a stat on his Instagram that said Nurkic's .150 winning percentage is the worst ever.

"Hope that brother gets the help he needs," Green wrote.

Draymond Green reacts after fouling Jusuf Nurkic

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.   (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Nurkic averaged 7.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in the five-game series.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.