Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg made the hot-take rounds on Monday when he said that the UConn men's basketball team are "an NBA team."

Greenberg even asked his "Get Up" cohosts Jay Williams and Seth Greenberg if the defending national champs could make the NBA playoffs (he has since said he was joking).

The Huskies have obliterated their March Madness competition dating back to last year, beating their opponents by an average of 22 points in their last eight tournament games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams let his cohost down easy, saying that "their talent level, I would not say, would allow them to make the play-in." The other Greenberg was a bit harsher, saying they had "no chance."

It should be noted that Mike Greenberg is a Northwestern alum — the Huskies defeated his Wildcats, 75-58 in the Round of 32 on Sunday. But two former NBA players annihilated him.

Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams were discussing the take on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" where former "Get Up" host Michelle Beadle now is a talent. Beadle tried to insinuate that Greenberg is not in the clickbait business, but they weren't having it.

UCONN'S DAN HURLEY SAYS LACK OF BIG EAST TEAMS IN NCAA'S MARCH MADNESS 'SUCKS'

"Yes he is," said Williams. Parsons added, "He is, now."

"He’s full of s---" Williams said. "So as it stands, Greeny, UConn can beat the Atlanta Hawks tonight? Can they compete with the Chicago Bulls right now? Can they beat the Miami Heat? They might not even win the NCAA championship, let alone compete for a play-in spot in the National Basketball Association. This is crazy."

"The best player on UConn wouldn’t play on the Detroit Pistons right now," Parsons added — the Pistons lost an NBA record 28-straight games earlier this year. "So how the hell would this college basketball team beat any of these teams that are in contention to make the NBA playoffs? It’s just stupid."

In Greenberg's defense, ESPN's latest mock draft has Huskies star Donovan Clingan going No. 5 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, and Stephon Castle at 17 to the Atlanta Hawks, who own Sacramento's first-rounder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The mere fact that we’re having this conversation, I think, says it all," Greenberg noted, although it was his point to begin with.

UConn, 33-3 overall, will face No. 5 San Diego State in a rematch of last year's national championship in the next round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.