Drake Maye voices support for Patriots coach Mike Vrabel as off-field controversy continues to swirl

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Mike Vrabel has the full support of his young star quarterback.

The New England Patriots head coach and Drake Maye, in just his second NFL season, won the AFC and brought the Pats back to familiar territory: the Super Bowl.

The big game itself did not go how they had liked, but at the very least, it showed that Patriots fans likely have their coach-quarterback tandem for years to come.

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But the team has hit quite the detour amid Vrabel's controversy with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, which led to Vrabel having "difficult conversations with people that I care about" and even seeking counseling.

Last week, the Patriots said in a statement that they "fully support" their head coach, and Maye echoed similar sentiments.

"We’re here for coach, we love coach and what he does for us, and has done for us this past year. You can’t speak it into words, and thankfully, he’s our head coach," Maye told WHDH-TV in Boston.

"We know he’s dealing with some stuff off the field and out of the coaching world, but we’re here for him and I know he’s gonna come back."

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The scandal began early this month when he and Russini were photographed together at a Sedona, Arizona, private resort holding hands and lying beside each other at a pool.

Since then, photos have surfaced from 2020 showing Vrabel and Russini kissing at a bar in New York City. The pictures exclusively obtained by the New York Post were taken in the early hours of March 11, 2020.

Russini reportedly married Kevin Goldschmidt, her husband and a Shake Shack executive, six months after the photos were snapped. Goldschmidt and Russini also share two children.

Vrabel has been married to his wife, Jen, since 1999, and they share two sons together. In the pictures, Vrabel’s wedding band is visible on his left hand while conversing with Russini. At the time, Russini was with ESPN, while Vrabel was coaching the Tennessee Titans.

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Both initially denied any wrongdoing, but Russini has since resigned and is the subject of an investigation by her former employer.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and OutKick's Armando Salguero contributed to this report.

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