Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Donna Kelce hits back at critics of son amid Chiefs star's slow start

Kelce has eight catches for 69 yards in 3 games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Are the Bills the biggest threat to the Chiefs? | The Herd Video

Are the Bills the biggest threat to the Chiefs? | The Herd

The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 Monday night, led by a dominant performance by Josh Allen. Colin Cowherd is ready to fall back in love with the Bills and says they’re the biggest threat to the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce is under a tremendous amount of scrutiny, likely more than he’s ever been under in his career, after his slow start to the season.

After three games, Kelce has eight catches for 69 yards. 

He has yet to find the end zone. And because of his stat line on top of everything he’s done in the offseason, sports pundits like Rodney Harrison, Mike Francesa and Todd McShay have been among those on his case about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donna Kelce on the field

Donna and Jason Kelce stand on the field after the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother, pushed back on the growing narrative about the three-time Super Bowl champion.

"You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it's just very difficult. There’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes," she told People at the premiere of "Grotesquerie," in which the football player makes a cameo appearance.

"You don’t realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball or trying to trip you up or hit you. … So, it's kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7."

Travis Kelce has been more in the spotlight since he started to date Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift stands with Donna Kelce after the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.  

Taylor Swift stands with Donna Kelce after the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.   (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS WORRY FOR TRAVIS KELCE AS HE LOOKS DOWNCAST DURING GAME

Patrick Mahomes came to Kelce’s defense after their win against the Atlanta Falcons.

"The respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal," Mahomes said of other teams. "It’s well-deserved, but we're calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it's like two or three people are going to him. So, I mean, he understands. I think that's the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day. 

"I'm going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he's there, whenever he's open. But I think the more Rashee [Rice] makes plays, the more we're able to run the football, the more we can get [Xavier] Worthy involved, that's going to open Travis up more. I mean, people are really emphasizing trying to take him away, and it’s getting other guys open."

Donna Kelce with her son faces

Donna Kelce answers questions about her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023. (Cheryl Evans/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 34-year-old tight end has been targeted only 12 times in the first three games. It’s the second most on the team. Rashee Rice has 29 targets.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.