Donna Kelce hits back at critics of son amid Chiefs star's slow start

Travis Kelce is under a tremendous amount of scrutiny, likely more than he’s ever been under in his career, after his slow start to the season.

After three games, Kelce has eight catches for 69 yards.

He has yet to find the end zone. And because of his stat line on top of everything he’s done in the offseason, sports pundits like Rodney Harrison, Mike Francesa and Todd McShay have been among those on his case about it.

Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother, pushed back on the growing narrative about the three-time Super Bowl champion.

"You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it's just very difficult. There’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes," she told People at the premiere of "Grotesquerie," in which the football player makes a cameo appearance.

"You don’t realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball or trying to trip you up or hit you. … So, it's kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7."

Travis Kelce has been more in the spotlight since he started to date Taylor Swift.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS WORRY FOR TRAVIS KELCE AS HE LOOKS DOWNCAST DURING GAME

Patrick Mahomes came to Kelce’s defense after their win against the Atlanta Falcons.

"The respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal," Mahomes said of other teams. "It’s well-deserved, but we're calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it's like two or three people are going to him. So, I mean, he understands. I think that's the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day.

"I'm going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he's there, whenever he's open. But I think the more Rashee [Rice] makes plays, the more we're able to run the football, the more we can get [Xavier] Worthy involved, that's going to open Travis up more. I mean, people are really emphasizing trying to take him away, and it’s getting other guys open."

The 34-year-old tight end has been targeted only 12 times in the first three games. It’s the second most on the team. Rashee Rice has 29 targets.