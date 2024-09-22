Taylor Swift fans worry for Travis Kelce as he looks downcast during game

Taylor Swift was not in the building for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, but her fans tried to drum up some support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Kelce did not have a great start to the game as he was not targeted in the first half, though he appeared to be open and ready to receive a Patrick Mahomes pass a few times during the first two quarters.

The NBC broadcast showed Kelce looking downcast on the bench as he reviewed some film with 59 seconds to go before halftime. Swifties definitely had their concerns.

At the start of the second half, even NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth could not believe the Chiefs were not doing more to get Kelce involved.

"I'm just flabbergasted. I mean, one game, big deal. Two games, alright. This is the third game now where we have not seen the magic of Mahomes and Kelce and I can’t really explain that one," he said.

Mahomes came out of the half targeting Kelce immediately. He finished the game with four catches on five targets for 30 yards.

Kansas City won the game 22-17.

Kelce came into the game with four catches on seven targets for 39 yards.

It has been one of the worst starts to a season in his career.

Kelce was hurt in the first game of the 2023 season. When he finally got on the field, he had four catches on nine targets for 26 yards. He had a touchdown. In his second game, he had seven catches on eight targets for 69 yards and also had one touchdown.

The 34-year-old star player, who is nearing his 35th birthday, is looking exactly like that – a 35-year-old football player getting older by the week.