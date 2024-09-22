Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift fans worry for Travis Kelce as he looks downcast during game

Kelce was barely involved in the offense against the Falcons

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Patrick Mahomes played his 'worst' game but Nick remains confident in the Chiefs | What's Wright? Video

Patrick Mahomes played his 'worst' game but Nick remains confident in the Chiefs | What's Wright?

Nick Wright breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and explains why he is not sweating over his squad despite a lackluster game from Patrick Mahomes.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Taylor Swift was not in the building for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, but her fans tried to drum up some support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Kelce did not have a great start to the game as he was not targeted in the first half, though he appeared to be open and ready to receive a Patrick Mahomes pass a few times during the first two quarters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce points for a first down

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, celebrates a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, #21, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The NBC broadcast showed Kelce looking downcast on the bench as he reviewed some film with 59 seconds to go before halftime. Swifties definitely had their concerns.

At the start of the second half, even NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth could not believe the Chiefs were not doing more to get Kelce involved.

"I'm just flabbergasted. I mean, one game, big deal. Two games, alright. This is the third game now where we have not seen the magic of Mahomes and Kelce and I can’t really explain that one," he said.

RAVENS HOLD OFF COWBOYS' 4TH-QUARTER SURGE TO COLLECT 1ST WIN OF 2024 SEASON

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 22, 2024. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Mahomes came out of the half targeting Kelce immediately. He finished the game with four catches on five targets for 30 yards.

Kansas City won the game 22-17.

Kelce came into the game with four catches on seven targets for 39 yards.

It has been one of the worst starts to a season in his career.

Kelce was hurt in the first game of the 2023 season. When he finally got on the field, he had four catches on nine targets for 26 yards. He had a touchdown. In his second game, he had seven catches on eight targets for 69 yards and also had one touchdown.

Travis Kelce vs Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 22, 2024. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 34-year-old star player, who is nearing his 35th birthday, is looking exactly like that – a 35-year-old football player getting older by the week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.