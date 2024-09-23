Super Bowl champ suggests Travis Kelce not completely focused on football after latest quiet game

Travis Kelce nearly had no effect on the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense on Sunday during the team’s 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It took two full quarters before Kelce caught a pass. He finished with four catches on five targets for 30 yards, but he’s failed to find the end zone in the first three games of the season.

Rodney Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl champion who is currently an analyst on NBC, made a stark admission about Kelce.

"He’s busy, he’s got a lot on his plate," Harrison said. "You think about it, he’s doing a lot of different things media-wise, he’s playing football, he’s got other things going on. It’s a lot of stuff going on. But when you’re in that situation, you got to focus on everything else, and you got to focus 100% on football and that’s the main responsibility.

"Guys making plays on him, you see Jessie Bates did a heck of a job on him tonight. He just doesn’t have the same speed. He’s a good player still. I don’t believe he’s a great, great player."

Kelce’s demeanor on the sideline drew concern from Taylor Swift fans.

Patrick Mahomes remarked on Kelce seemingly being absent from the game plan.

"The respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal," he said of other teams. "It’s well-deserved, but we're calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it's like two or three people are going to him. So, I mean, he understands. I think that's the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day.

"I'm going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he's there, whenever he's open. But I think the more Rashee [Rice] makes plays, the more we're able to run the football, the more we can get [Xavier] Worthy involved, that's going to open Travis up more. I mean, people are really emphasizing trying to take him away and it’s getting other guys open."

The 34-year-old tight end has been targeted only 12 times in the first three games. It’s the second most on the team, as Rashee Rice has had 29 targets. Kelce has eight catches for 69 yards.