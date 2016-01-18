Expand / Collapse search
Last Update April 28, 2016

Donaldson picks up chainsaw injury, misses Abu Dhabi event

By | Associated Press

LONDON – Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson looks set to miss this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship after tangling with a chainsaw and picking up a severe finger injury.

Donaldson, who scored the decisive point as Europe defeated the United States at the 2014 Ryder Cup, posted a graphic photo on Twitter of what seemed to be a laceration to the little finger on his left hand.

Above the image, the 40-year-old wrote: "So folks in my time off decided to have a fight with a chainsaw and lost! Oops!! C u in Dubai."

The tournament reference appeared to be the Dubai Desert Classic, which starts Feb. 4.

Donaldson endured a lean 2015 season, finishing in the top 10 on just four occasions on the European and PGA Tours.