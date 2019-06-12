Dominic Thiem adds doubles joke to Serena Williams feud

Dominic Thiem wants to put his dispute with Serena Williams behind them, and he’s got just the way to do it.

On Tuesday, Thiem jokingly offered to play mixed doubles with Williams at Wimbledon or the US Open.

At Roland Garros last week, Thiem criticized Williams after being asked to move his press conference from the main interview room so she could go ahead of him after getting knocked out of the field. The Austrian, ranked No. 4 in the world, accused Williams of having a “bad personality.”

DOMINIC THIEM SAYS SERENA WILLIAMS HAS 'BAD PERSONALITY' AFTER PRESS CONFERENCE INTERRUPTION

Thiem reached the final of the French Open, losing in four sets to Rafael Nadal. And now, Thiem wants to make up with Williams.

“As a way of putting it behind us, I could play mixed doubles with Serena at Wimbledon or New York,” Thiem told reporters.

Click here for more from the New York Post.