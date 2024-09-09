Dolphins' Tyreek Hill was 'uncooperative' during detention before game, police union says

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the state of Florida, defended the officers involved in the detention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill was detained near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday before the Dolphins played the Jacksonville Jaguars. Videos posted on social media captured the intense moment, which was the talk of the NFL world before the 1 p.m. ET games. Calais Campbell also said he was handcuffed as he tried to cool everyone down.

The police union’s president, Steadman Stahl, said Hill was detained for "officer safety after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger."

"Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs," the statement read. "Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground."

Stahl said Hill was issued two traffic citations and reminded those who happen to be involved with police officers to "obey lawful police commanders first and complain later."

He added that "while we are confident in the actions that led to the stop Mr. Hill, as with any investigation, we will wait for all the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions that initiated this unfortunate incident."

A police officer involved in the detention was placed on "administrative duties."

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called the incident "completely unacceptable" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"What happened today to Tyreek at the stadium is completely unacceptable," he said. "Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved. Tyreek’s legal team will be pursuing this matter on Tyreek’s behalf and I’m sure they will consider taking legal action."

The wide receiver maintained he had "no idea" why police officers placed him in handcuffs.

"I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way," Hill said. "Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man."

Hill said he wondered what would have happened if he had been not an NFL player.

"I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do," he added. "What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what that guy or guys would have done. I was just making sure that I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you’re in a situation like that, ‘Just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.’"

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press the league was in contact with the Dolphins over the incident.

Hill played against the Jaguars and had an 80-yard touchdown catch. He poked fun at his detention during the celebration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.