Miami Dolphins

Officers' handling of Tyreek Hill detention 'completely unacceptable,' agent Drew Rosenhaus says

Hill played against the Jaguars and had a touchdown

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The agent for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill ripped officers for how they handled the detention of the NFL player hours before his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Drew Rosenhaus told Fox News Digital in a statement on Sunday the situation involving Hill was "completely unacceptable."

Drew Rosenhaus and Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, #10, listens to agent Drew Rosenhous before NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"What happened today to Tyreek at the stadium is completely unacceptable," he said. "Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved. Tyreek’s legal team will be pursuing this matter on Tyreek’s behalf and I’m sure they will consider taking legal action."

Hill was "briefly detained" by Miami-Dade Police officers before the game. Videos posted to social media showed officers handcuffing Hill on the ground in what appeared to be an intense moment. Dolphins defensive end Calais Campbell said he was also handcuffed as he and Jonnu Smith pulled over to support Hill during his moment with officials.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said one officer involved in the situation was placed on "administrative duties" pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Tyreek Hill talks to reporters

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during an NFL football post game news conference on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"That should tell you everything you need to know," Hill said.

The wide receiver maintained he had "no idea" why police officers placed him in handcuffs.

"I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way," Hill said. "Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man."

Hill said he wondered what would have happened if he was not an NFL player.

"I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do," he added. "What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what that guy or guys would have done. I was just making sure that I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you’re in a situation like that, ‘Just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.’"

Tyreek Hill celebrates

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, #10, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press the league was in contact with the Dolphins over the incident.

Hill played against the Jaguars and had an 80-yard touchdown catch. He poked fun at his detention during the celebration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.