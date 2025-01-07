Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ‘never’ requested a trade in meeting with team brass, GM says

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill made it pretty clear after Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets that he was ready to move on, but according to general manager Chris Grier, that wasn’t the case the following day.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Grier addressed Hill’s comments , adding that he and head coach Mike McDaniel met with the veteran wideout on Monday to discuss his postgame remarks and the fact that he appeared to leave the game early.

"I will say Mike and I both had conversations with Tyreek here yesterday, productive conversations. I will keep those between us," he said, according to the team’s transcript.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The one thing I would say is in a frustrating season, he was very emotional in a game where we had a chance coming back from 2-6. I would say that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of the players and Mike and the coaching staff; that we were 2-6 and were playing Week 18 to potentially sneak in the playoffs. And I think all of that with him playing through his injury just kind of bubbled to a point and from our conversations – again, we’ll keep that private – but we had productive conversations."

Grier said that while Hill did not "backtrack" on his comments, he did not specifically request a trade.

"No, I would say, but he never asked for a trade with me."

TYREEK HILL CHANNELS ANTONIO BROWN AFTER REMARKS ABOUT FUTURE WITH DOLPHINS

The Dolphins’ slim chances of making the playoffs were taken away by a 30-22 loss to the already-eliminated Jets on Sunday. Hill was not available in the fourth quarter and after the game he indicated that he was ready to move on.

"This is the first time I haven’t been in the playoffs," he said. "For me, I have to do what’s best for me and my family, if that’s here or wherever the case may be. I’m (going to) open that door for myself. I’m opening the door.

"I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for my career.... I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniel echoed Grier’s perspective of Monday’s meeting, adding that he also leveled with Hill over his decision to pull himself out of the game early.

"I was very direct with him. He was very honest and it was great terms that we were discussing. Discussed multiple things, including, without wavering, that it’s not acceptable to leave a game and won’t be tolerated in the future, and he embraced accountability."

Of their relationship, McDaniel added, "I wouldn’t say there’s anything necessarily to fix as much as we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.