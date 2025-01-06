Tyreek Hill channels Antonio Brown after remarks about future with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill channeled Antonio Brown on Monday hours after he suggested he wanted to leave the Miami Dolphins once the team missed out on the playoffs during the 2024 season.

The star wide receiver superimposed his face for his new X profile picture on Brown’s body from the time the former NFL player left in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets.

Brown ran off of the field at MetLife Stadium three years ago, never to be seen in the NFL again.

It wasn’t clear exactly what Hill was trying to signal, but his comments following the Dolphins’ loss to the Jets certainly raised eyebrows.

"I just got to do what’s best for me and my family," he said after telling reporters it’s the first time he’s not getting a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. "If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself.

"I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."

He then appeared to double down in a separate post on X.

"Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing, but respect and love," he tweeted.

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He made an impact immediately, elevating the team into a playoff contender.

He had 319 catches for 4,468 yards and 26 touchdowns in his time in Miami.

Hill will only turn 31 in March and has proven he could still pack a powerful punch on offense.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.