Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa open to fresh start elsewhere after disappointing season: 'That would be dope'

Tua Tagovailoa appears to be ready to move on from the Miami Dolphins – a feeling that seems mutual between the two sides.

Tagovailoa was benched for the final three games of the season due to poor performance. A day after the Dolphins’ season ended with a 38-10 loss to division rival New England, the sixth-year signal-caller appeared open to the idea of a "fresh start."

"That would be dope. I would be good with it," Tagovailoa said Monday, according to The Palm Beach Post, when asked specifically if he was "hoping for a fresh start."

When asked by another reporter if he understood "fresh start" as playing "elsewhere," Tagovailoa reportedly confirmed it.

The remarks came the same day that head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the team would be approaching the 2025-2026 season with a competitive mindset for the position.

"In 2026, I think there will be competition for our starting quarterback. What that is and how that looks, there’s a lot that remains to be seen. It’s the most important position on the football field, and you have to make sure you do everything possible to get the best person out there on the field."

"Who that is – whether they’re in-house or somewhere else, that’s something that we’ll be extremely diligent on," he continued. "But I know there will be competition for those reins. That much I do know."

Tagovailoa threw for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns this season, but he struggled with accuracy and mobility, throwing a career-high of 15 interceptions. His poor performance comes just one season after signing a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in July 2024.

The Dolphins face a serious decision regarding Tagovailoa, as releasing him next year would result in a $99 million dead cap charge. If the move is designated as a post-June 1 release, those charges would be split over two years, with $67.4 million allocated to the 2026 cap and $31.8 million in 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.