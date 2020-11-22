Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in 20-13 loss to Broncos

The Miami Dolphins brought in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hoping for some magic, but they fell just short in their 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, putting an end to their five-game winning streak.

Even though Tua Tagovailoa came away with victories in his first three career starts, the rookie quarterback was benched in favor of Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter.

After the game, head coach Brian Flores said that Tagovailoa was not injured when he was sacked by Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb, instead, he was benched for his poor performance and Fitzpatrick gave the team the best chance to win at that point and time.

Tagovailoa is still the starter moving forward for the Dolphins, who will take on the winless New York Jets in Week 12.

The Broncos prevented Tagovailoa from becoming just the second rookie in the past 40 years to win his first four starts, and they sacked him a half-dozen times along the way. Fitzpatrick came into the game for the Dolphins when they were down 10 points. He managed to march them down the field, and kicker Jason Sanders nailed a field goal to make it a one-score deficit.

Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards, which was better than Tagovailoa’s stat line of 11-for-20 for 83 yards. However, Broncos safety Justin Simmons intercepted Fitzpatrick’s pass in the end zone to seal the win after he drove the Dolphins down the field from their own 1-yard line to Denver’s 15-yard line.

The Broncos ran out the clock when quarterback Drew Lock completed a 61-yard pass to wide receiver Tim Patrick on fourth-and-14 from their own 16, a play that began with 4 seconds remaining.

Lock completed 18 of 30 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He started despite missing practice time during the week because of bruised ribs.